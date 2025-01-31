Left Menu

Bridging the Gap: Northeast India's Path to Progress

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the Modi government's commitment to addressing the aspirations of northeast India. Initiatives include peace agreements with insurgent groups and a showcase of the region through the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav. The government also focuses on developing eastern states, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands, fostering inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:17 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ DDNews) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement reflecting the government's priorities, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the Modi administration's efforts toward the northeastern region, emphasizing its importance in India's balanced development strategy.

Speaking at the commencement of Parliament's Budget session, Murmu noted the successful negotiation of over ten peace agreements with insurgent groups, a crucial step toward achieving sustained harmony in the region.

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi showcased the northeastern states' potential, while comprehensive development plans for other eastern regions, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, promise new job opportunities and integration into the nation's growth narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

