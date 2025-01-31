Bridging the Gap: Northeast India's Path to Progress
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the Modi government's commitment to addressing the aspirations of northeast India. Initiatives include peace agreements with insurgent groups and a showcase of the region through the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav. The government also focuses on developing eastern states, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands, fostering inclusive growth.
In a bold statement reflecting the government's priorities, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the Modi administration's efforts toward the northeastern region, emphasizing its importance in India's balanced development strategy.
Speaking at the commencement of Parliament's Budget session, Murmu noted the successful negotiation of over ten peace agreements with insurgent groups, a crucial step toward achieving sustained harmony in the region.
The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi showcased the northeastern states' potential, while comprehensive development plans for other eastern regions, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, promise new job opportunities and integration into the nation's growth narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
