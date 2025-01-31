Starmer and Scholz: Diplomatic Encounter at Chequers

In a significant diplomatic engagement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday at his Chequers residence. The meeting comes shortly before Germany faces its national elections.

A spokesperson for Mr. Starmer revealed on Friday that the leaders will discuss pressing international issues, including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

According to the latest INSA poll released on January 25, Chancellor Scholz's Social Democrats are predicted to secure a third-place finish in the upcoming German national elections scheduled for February 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)