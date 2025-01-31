Left Menu

Trinamool Leader Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Kumbh Tragedy Management

Abhishek Banerjee criticizes the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the Maha Kumbh stampede and expresses doubts about the Union budget's efficacy. With at least 30 dead, Banerjee accuses the BJP government of prioritizing publicity over safety and contrasts their approach with West Bengal's management practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has sharply criticized the handling of the recent Maha Kumbh stampede, calling it a 'most tragic' incident. Speaking at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Banerjee accused the Yogi Adityanath government of prioritizing publicity over preparation, leading to the tragic stampede.

Banerjee highlighted that at least 30 people have died due to the chaos, adding that the actual toll may be higher. He condemned the organizers for focusing resources on VIPs instead of millions of poor attendees, contrasting this with West Bengal's inclusive approach at the Gangasagar Mela.

The Trinamool leader also expressed skepticism about the forthcoming Union budget, alleging failure in providing relief to the poor. As the Delhi Assembly polls approach, Banerjee reiterated his party's stand on strengthening forces against the BJP nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

