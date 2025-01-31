Left Menu

Political Clash Erupts Over Sonia Gandhi's Comments on President Murmu

The BJP criticized Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, calling them disrespectful. The Congress retorted, questioning the BJP's previous treatment of the President. BJP leaders demanded an apology, accusing Congress of mocking the dignity of the highest constitutional office.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fierce attack on the Indian National Congress following remarks by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi regarding President Droupadi Murmu's recent address in Parliament. BJP leaders have described Gandhi's comments as 'deeply disrespectful' to the nation's highest constitutional office.

The Congress retorted, arguing that Sonia Gandhi showed empathy for President Murmu's health, an empathy they claim the BJP cannot accept. Congress leaders also questioned the BJP's past actions, notably President Murmu not being invited to significant national events.

BJP leaders, including J P Nadda and Kiren Rijiju, have condemned Sonia Gandhi's comments and called for an apology. The BJP further accused Congress of perpetuating a 'feudal mindset' and showing disregard for constitutional values, which Congress leaders have fervently denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

