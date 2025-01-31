Opposition Criticizes President Murmu's Address as Propaganda
The Opposition criticized President Droupadi Murmu's speech to Parliament as lacking direction and called it a 'document of lies'. They argued it repeated government propaganda without addressing vital issues like income inequality and unemployment, while ruling BJP supporters praised it for presenting a vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Opposition labeled President Droupadi Murmu's parliamentary address as 'directionless' and full of government propaganda. While the BJP welcomed her remarks as a vision for a developed India, opponents found it lacking substance and failing to address pressing national issues.
The Trinamool Congress and Congress leaders expressed disappointment over the President's speech, describing it as repetitive and stale. They criticized the failure to address India's socio-economic concerns like wealth inequality and unemployment, labeling the address as merely a reiteration of governmental claims.
Meanwhile, ruling party members offered a counter-narrative, lauding the address for highlighting India's progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. BJP representatives praised the President's focus on achievements for marginalized communities and future developmental goals.
