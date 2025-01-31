Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Mexican President Awaits U.S. Decision

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is waiting for a decision from the U.S., as a tariff deadline imposed by President Trump approaches. She emphasized maintaining dignity and dialogue. The proposed tariffs aim to address immigration and drug issues, sparking concerns about negative economic impacts.

Updated: 31-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:39 IST
President

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized patience and diplomacy as she awaits the United States' decision on imposing 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.

Sheinbaum underscored Mexico's commitment to dignity, sovereignty, and equal dialogue, amidst U.S. pressure to combat illegal immigration and opioid trafficking.

Mexico has voiced concerns about the tariffs' potential negative economic impacts, highlighting the interconnectedness of North American economies under trade agreements like NAFTA and USMCA.

