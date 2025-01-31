Tariff Tensions: Mexican President Awaits U.S. Decision

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized patience and diplomacy as she awaits the United States' decision on imposing 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.

Sheinbaum underscored Mexico's commitment to dignity, sovereignty, and equal dialogue, amidst U.S. pressure to combat illegal immigration and opioid trafficking.

Mexico has voiced concerns about the tariffs' potential negative economic impacts, highlighting the interconnectedness of North American economies under trade agreements like NAFTA and USMCA.

(With inputs from agencies.)