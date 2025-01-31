Haryana and Delhi Leaders Clash Over Yamuna Water Controversy
In a heated political exchange, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accused former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of neglecting Yamuna's pollution issues, alleging misuse of funds for sewage treatment. Meanwhile, Kejriwal claimed a reduction in ammonia levels, celebrating a victory for Delhi residents while confronting the Election Commission about alleged threats.
In a fiery exchange of accusations, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini intensified claims against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal concerning the alleged "poisoning" of water supplied to the national capital. Saini criticized Kejriwal for failing to use the ₹8,500 crore allotted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for building a sewage treatment plant.
The Haryana CM accused Kejriwal of attempting mass genocide in Faridabad by releasing contaminated water into the Yamuna River and misusing ₹15 crore funds for personal projects. Saini highlighted the stark contrast in water quality between Delhi's borders and Wazirabad, urging Kejriwal to apologize for undermining Delhi and Haryana residents' health.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal celebrated a drop in ammonia levels in Delhi's water as a victory for the city. He thanked Delhi's populace for their efforts to halt the inflow of contaminated water, attributing the improvement to public protest. The Delhi leader also engaged with the Election Commission, urging a criminal case against Saini and condemning alleged threats received from the Commission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
