Mexico Holds Steady Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is holding firm as the U.S., under President Trump, threatens to impose 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports. Sheinbaum emphasizes dialogue and cooperation over unilateral action to address issues like immigration and fentanyl trade between the countries.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Friday her intent to carefully consider an upcoming decision by the United States regarding potential tariffs. With a deadline set for Saturday by President Donald Trump, the U.S. may implement a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico.

Sheinbaum reaffirmed her commitment to defending Mexican sovereignty and ensuring open dialogue, highlighting the longstanding economic partnerships forged through agreements like NAFTA and its successor, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. She stressed the importance of mutual respect in these international dealings.

Amid calls for action on immigration and fentanyl control, Sheinbaum opposed punitive tariffs, citing negative impacts on both countries' economies. Her administration is coordinating closely with the private sector to address these challenges, while also managing migrant flow agreements with the U.S.

