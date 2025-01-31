Mass Resignation Shakes AAP Ahead of Crucial Delhi Polls
Seven outgoing MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party resigned just days before the Delhi Assembly elections, expressing dissatisfaction with the party's decisions and alleging internal corruption. These legislators were upset over being denied tickets and hinted at future plans with other political factions.
In a significant blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mere days before the Delhi Assembly elections, seven of its outgoing MLAs have resigned, stirring controversy and dissatisfaction within the party ranks.
The MLAs, who alluded to being alienated after being snubbed for election tickets, expressed their grievances on social media, accusing the party of corruption and neglect.
The AAP maintains the decision was based on survey findings pointing to their unpopularity among constituents, as it prepares for the upcoming February 5 elections with fresh faces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
