Left Menu

Modi's Vision for a Modern Delhi: A Call for a Double-Engine Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of hampering Delhi's development for political gains. Modi urged voters to elect a BJP-led government that collaborates with the Centre, promising infrastructure improvements, Yamuna rejuvenation, and financial benefits for Delhi's women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:13 IST
Modi's Vision for a Modern Delhi: A Call for a Double-Engine Government
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a critical offensive against the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that it has stalled Delhi's progress by using the city as a political ATM. He accused AAP of diverting resources to expand its influence in other states.

Addressing a rally in Dwarka, Modi called on voters to support the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections. He emphasized the need for a cooperative government that works in harmony with the Central administration, promising significant infrastructural developments and the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River.

Modi criticized both AAP and the Congress for their governance failures, accusing them of arrogance and corruption. He committed to transparent governance, vowing that a BJP-led government would prioritize the welfare of Delhi's residents and bring tangible transformation to the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025