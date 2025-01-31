Modi's Vision for a Modern Delhi: A Call for a Double-Engine Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a critical offensive against the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that it has stalled Delhi's progress by using the city as a political ATM. He accused AAP of diverting resources to expand its influence in other states.

Addressing a rally in Dwarka, Modi called on voters to support the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections. He emphasized the need for a cooperative government that works in harmony with the Central administration, promising significant infrastructural developments and the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River.

Modi criticized both AAP and the Congress for their governance failures, accusing them of arrogance and corruption. He committed to transparent governance, vowing that a BJP-led government would prioritize the welfare of Delhi's residents and bring tangible transformation to the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)