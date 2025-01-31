Turkiye's Military Tradition vs. Erdogan's Religious Shift: A Controversial Graduation
Eight individuals from the Turkish Armed Forces were dismissed for taking a pro-secular oath referencing Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during a graduation ceremony. The disciplinary action followed an inquiry after President Erdogan committed to removing those behind the oath. In a historic moment, women topped their classes across all military branches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:16 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Eight members of the Turkish Armed Forces were dismissed for partaking in a pro-secular oath during a graduation ceremony, according to a statement by the Ministry of National Defence on Friday.
The ceremony garnered attention after a video showed around 400 graduates with raised swords chanting allegiance to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Turkiye's secular founder. This prompted a disciplinary inquiry.
President Erdogan, present at the event, pledged to purge those responsible for the oath, further highlighting the tension between Turkiye's secular military tradition and Erdogan's religious governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
