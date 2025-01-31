Turkiye's Military Tradition vs. Erdogan's Religious Shift: A Controversial Graduation

Eight members of the Turkish Armed Forces were dismissed for partaking in a pro-secular oath during a graduation ceremony, according to a statement by the Ministry of National Defence on Friday.

The ceremony garnered attention after a video showed around 400 graduates with raised swords chanting allegiance to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Turkiye's secular founder. This prompted a disciplinary inquiry.

President Erdogan, present at the event, pledged to purge those responsible for the oath, further highlighting the tension between Turkiye's secular military tradition and Erdogan's religious governance.

