Left Menu

Turkiye's Military Tradition vs. Erdogan's Religious Shift: A Controversial Graduation

Eight individuals from the Turkish Armed Forces were dismissed for taking a pro-secular oath referencing Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during a graduation ceremony. The disciplinary action followed an inquiry after President Erdogan committed to removing those behind the oath. In a historic moment, women topped their classes across all military branches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:16 IST
Turkiye's Military Tradition vs. Erdogan's Religious Shift: A Controversial Graduation
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Eight members of the Turkish Armed Forces were dismissed for partaking in a pro-secular oath during a graduation ceremony, according to a statement by the Ministry of National Defence on Friday.

The ceremony garnered attention after a video showed around 400 graduates with raised swords chanting allegiance to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Turkiye's secular founder. This prompted a disciplinary inquiry.

President Erdogan, present at the event, pledged to purge those responsible for the oath, further highlighting the tension between Turkiye's secular military tradition and Erdogan's religious governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025