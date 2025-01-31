Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Worker Murdered in West Bengal: Political Tensions Escalate

A Trinamool Congress worker was brutally killed in Naihati, West Bengal, after being shot and attacked with a brick. The incident has sparked political allegations between the Trinamool Congress and BJP, with investigations underway to capture the unidentified assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:29 IST
A Trinamool Congress worker was tragically killed on Friday afternoon in Naihati, located within West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Unidentified assailants shot and then attacked him with a brick, leading to his immediate death on the spot due to a bullet wound in his head, according to local police reports.

The worker, identified as Santosh Yadav, was passing through the Gauripur area when the attack occurred. Despite managing to seize the revolver from his initial attacker, Yadav was unable to defend himself against the subsequent barrage of bullets, one of which took his life by striking him in the head, officers stated.

Following the incident, Naihati MLA Sanat Dey accused BJP-backed criminals of orchestrating the murder. In contrast, BJP leader Arjun Singh dismissed these allegations, attributing the murder to internal conflicts within the Trinamool Congress. As investigations proceed and a manhunt is launched, authorities are working to apprehend the assailants responsible for this act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

