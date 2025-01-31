Diplomatic Encounters: Trump and Netanyahu Set for Washington Meetings

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are poised for two rounds of talks in Washington, as reported by Axios. The discussions include a formal work meeting around noon Eastern Time, followed by an informal dinner attended by their spouses.

The bilateral engagements occur amidst a fragile ceasefire, which has temporarily halted 15 months of hostilities between Israel and the militant group Hamas, based in the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire, just six weeks old, underscores the complexities of the ongoing regional conflict.

Sourced from government confirmations earlier this week, these meetings underscore Washington's role in mediating Middle East tensions, reflecting a broader strategy to stabilize the region while balancing international alliances and diplomatic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)