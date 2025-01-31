Left Menu

U.S. Envoy's Mission to Venezuela: Hope for Imprisoned Americans?

Richard Grenell, a senior Trump administration official, traveled to Venezuela to persuade President Maduro to accept deported criminals from the U.S. and release imprisoned Americans. The visit, aiming to preserve democracy in Venezuela, occurs amid electoral disputes and widespread emigration due to Maduro's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Richard Grenell, a senior Trump administration envoy, has embarked on a mission to Venezuela, urging President Nicolás Maduro's government to accept deported individuals and free detained Americans. This diplomatic maneuver marks a shift from the previous administration's 'maximum pressure' stance against Venezuela's authoritarian leadership.

Confirming Grenell's visit, Mauricio Claver-Carone, Trump's envoy to Latin America, emphasized that the mission aligns with the U.S. objective of restoring democracy in Venezuela. Despite Maduro's controversial re-election, which the U.S. and allies refuse to acknowledge, Grenell's appeal aims to foster cooperation.

The visit unfolds amid mounting emigration and local dissention. With millions fleeing Venezuela's economic woes since 2013, Grenell's prior dialogues with Maduro, including a 2020 meeting involving Erik Prince, highlight continued U.S. efforts to negotiate the release of American detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

