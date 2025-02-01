FBI Faces Major Shakeup in Trump Administration Overhaul

In a significant move, the FBI launched extensive staff cuts under President Donald Trump's new administration, insiders report. According to three knowledgeable sources, the shakeup affects at least five senior FBI officials in major cities including Miami and Philadelphia, demanding their resignation or risk termination.

The move aligns with Trump's pledge to overhaul the U.S. Justice Department, which has pursued criminal actions against him for his alleged roles in efforts to overturn the 2020 election and retention of classified documents. The restructuring marks a fast-paced start to Trump's efforts to reshape federal law enforcement agencies.

On his first day back in office, Trump took bold legal actions by pardoning nearly 1,600 individuals charged in the January 6 Capitol attack, which sought to prevent Congress from certifying his 2020 electoral defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)