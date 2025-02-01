Left Menu

Democrats Demand Answers on EPA Funding Freeze

Senate Democrats have questioned EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin about the agency's decision to halt federally obligated funds meant for clean energy projects. Concern arises as these funds are essential for ongoing solar and climate initiatives. The halt aligns with the current administration's pro-fossil fuel stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 03:14 IST
Senate Democrats have demanded clarity from the newly-confirmed Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Lee Zeldin, following the agency's decision to freeze federal funds that were already allocated to various grantees. The funds, crucial for solar and other clean energy projects, remain inaccessible, which the senators argue violates federal law.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, alongside notable senators such as Sheldon Whitehouse, Bernie Sanders, and Angela Alsobrooks, expressed concerns after hearing constituents' frustrations over restricted access. They emphasized that federal laws require obligated funds to be dispensed unless there is proven misuse, highlighting actions inconsistent with regulations.

The Trump administration's push to bolster the fossil fuel sector has cast uncertainty over initiatives mandated by the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, initially signed by President Biden. While the White House has reconsidered a broad freeze on grants after public backlash, the EPA maintains its pause on funding actions, pending legal review and a formal response to the senators' inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

