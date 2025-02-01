Trump's Justice Department Overhaul Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration has launched a significant round of staff cuts at the Justice Department, primarily targeting FBI agents linked to the investigation of the January 6 Capitol riot. This move, reportedly outlined in memos viewed by Reuters, represents an effort by Trump's government to reshape the U.S. criminal justice landscape.

In a striking development, top federal prosecutors have been instructed to list all personnel involved in the Capitol riot probes. The FBI, responding to a Tuesday deadline, is expected to submit a roster of employees tied to criminal cases against Trump. The repercussions include orders for resignations among senior FBI officials.

The FBI Agents Association criticized the dismissals, arguing it would weaken the bureau's national security capabilities. Concerns intensify as these changes threaten the political neutrality and operational integrity of the FBI, raising fears of political motivations overriding justice system fairness.

