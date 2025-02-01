Left Menu

American Hostages Freed in Surprise U.S.-Venezuela Negotiation

Six American citizens were released from Venezuela following discussions involving U.S. envoy Richard Grenell and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The Trump administration had been working to secure their freedom amid strained U.S.-Venezuela relations. This development is part of ongoing negotiations over sanctions and mutual interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 06:28 IST
In a surprising diplomatic development, six American citizens detained in Venezuela have been released and are on their way back to the United States, as confirmed by U.S. envoy Richard Grenell. This follows a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

The release comes as part of ongoing discussions between the Trump administration and Venezuelan officials, aiming to address detained Americans, migration, and sanctions issues among other bilateral concerns.

This gesture could signal a new phase in U.S.-Venezuela relations, although the two nations have a fraught history marked by issues such as deportation and anti-gang actions, compounded by new developments regarding oil sanctions and free election promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

