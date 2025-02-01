Jharkhand Cries Foul Over 2025-26 Union Budget Neglect
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) claims the 2025-26 Union Budget completely neglects Jharkhand, contrasting with the attention given to neighboring Bihar. Despite the state's significant mineral contributions, Jharkhand allegedly receives no beneficial proposals, sparking criticism of the Centre's approach. Meanwhile, the BJP praises the budget’s inclusivity and development focus.
- Country:
- India
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has voiced strong criticism of the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, alleging it completely neglects the state of Jharkhand. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey asserted that despite Jharkhand’s substantial contributions to the national economy through its mineral resources, the state and its people have been overlooked by the central government. This stands in stark contrast to what the JMM describes as preferential treatment given to the neighboring state of Bihar.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced multiple projects for Bihar, including the establishment of a makhana board and funding for infrastructure projects such as the western Kosi canal and enhancements to IIT Patna. The JMM anticipated the budget would include an announcement of the Centre's due payment of Rs 1.36 lakh crore to Jharkhand, but this was absent, leading to allegations of a 'step-motherly treatment'.
On the other hand, the state BJP has defended the Union Budget, claiming it addresses the needs of various societal groups, emphasizing development and inclusivity. Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi lauded the budget for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for achieving 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047, aligning with the country's collective development goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Union Budget
- JMM
- Bihar
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- finance
- economy
- neglect
- development
- BJP
ALSO READ
China's Economy Surges Past Expectations in Q4, But Challenges Loom Ahead
China's Economy in 2024: Balancing Growth amid Challenges
Sebi's Crackdown: Unmasking Financial Manipulation at Pacheli Industrial Finance
World Bank Approves $20M Grant to Boost Public Finance and Digital Services in Djibouti
Global Labour Markets Struggle Amid Slowing Economy, Rising Challenges Highlighted in ILO's 2025 Trends Report