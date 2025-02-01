Left Menu

Jharkhand Cries Foul Over 2025-26 Union Budget Neglect

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) claims the 2025-26 Union Budget completely neglects Jharkhand, contrasting with the attention given to neighboring Bihar. Despite the state's significant mineral contributions, Jharkhand allegedly receives no beneficial proposals, sparking criticism of the Centre's approach. Meanwhile, the BJP praises the budget’s inclusivity and development focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:15 IST
Jharkhand Cries Foul Over 2025-26 Union Budget Neglect
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has voiced strong criticism of the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, alleging it completely neglects the state of Jharkhand. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey asserted that despite Jharkhand’s substantial contributions to the national economy through its mineral resources, the state and its people have been overlooked by the central government. This stands in stark contrast to what the JMM describes as preferential treatment given to the neighboring state of Bihar.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced multiple projects for Bihar, including the establishment of a makhana board and funding for infrastructure projects such as the western Kosi canal and enhancements to IIT Patna. The JMM anticipated the budget would include an announcement of the Centre's due payment of Rs 1.36 lakh crore to Jharkhand, but this was absent, leading to allegations of a 'step-motherly treatment'.

On the other hand, the state BJP has defended the Union Budget, claiming it addresses the needs of various societal groups, emphasizing development and inclusivity. Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi lauded the budget for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for achieving 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047, aligning with the country's collective development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building trustworthy AI in medicine: The role of explainability and cognitive load

Beyond tweets and alerts: New role of social media in disaster management

When reality is deceived: The rise of security attacks in remote collaborative mixed reality

Open source under pressure: Challenges of compliance in a regulated world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025