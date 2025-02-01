Jharkhand Cries Foul Over 2025-26 Union Budget Neglect

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has voiced strong criticism of the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, alleging it completely neglects the state of Jharkhand. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey asserted that despite Jharkhand’s substantial contributions to the national economy through its mineral resources, the state and its people have been overlooked by the central government. This stands in stark contrast to what the JMM describes as preferential treatment given to the neighboring state of Bihar.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced multiple projects for Bihar, including the establishment of a makhana board and funding for infrastructure projects such as the western Kosi canal and enhancements to IIT Patna. The JMM anticipated the budget would include an announcement of the Centre's due payment of Rs 1.36 lakh crore to Jharkhand, but this was absent, leading to allegations of a 'step-motherly treatment'.

On the other hand, the state BJP has defended the Union Budget, claiming it addresses the needs of various societal groups, emphasizing development and inclusivity. Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi lauded the budget for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for achieving 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047, aligning with the country's collective development goals.

