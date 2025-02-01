Budget Neglects India's Disabled: Activists Sound Alarm

Disability rights organizations have sharply criticized this year's Union Budget, accusing the government of neglecting the needs of India's disabled population.

Despite a slight increase in the overall allocation for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), activists contend it remains grossly insufficient to meet the needs of the disabled community.

Key issues highlighted include a reduced budget for the Scheme for Implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act, reflecting a broader trend of resource underutilization, and a lack of incentives for the assistive devices industry. Change is demanded through planned protests against government apathy.

