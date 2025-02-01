Budget Neglects India's Disabled: Activists Sound Alarm
Disability rights organizations criticize India's Union Budget, citing inadequate funds for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Despite a 4% increase, activists demand more substantial support. Issues include reduced funding for key initiatives and underutilization of allocated resources. Protests are planned to address government neglect.
Disability rights organizations have sharply criticized this year's Union Budget, accusing the government of neglecting the needs of India's disabled population.
Despite a slight increase in the overall allocation for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), activists contend it remains grossly insufficient to meet the needs of the disabled community.
Key issues highlighted include a reduced budget for the Scheme for Implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act, reflecting a broader trend of resource underutilization, and a lack of incentives for the assistive devices industry. Change is demanded through planned protests against government apathy.
