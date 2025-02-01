Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Blasts AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for Broken Promises

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, branding him as a 'liar' who made false promises.

Speaking at a poll rally in Tri Nagar, Yadav assured voters that no scheme initiated by the AAP government in Delhi would be scrapped if BJP gained power after the February 5 assembly elections.

Highlighting provisions of the Union Budget, Yadav lauded the BJP's commitment to the common people, emphasizing increased credit limits on Kisan Credit Cards and tax rebates.

