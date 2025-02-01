Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Blasts AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for Broken Promises
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal at a Tri Nagar rally, accusing him of making false promises. He assured that BJP would not scrap AAP's schemes if elected and highlighted the BJP's commitment to the common people through economic policies announced by the Union Budget.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, branding him as a 'liar' who made false promises.
Speaking at a poll rally in Tri Nagar, Yadav assured voters that no scheme initiated by the AAP government in Delhi would be scrapped if BJP gained power after the February 5 assembly elections.
Highlighting provisions of the Union Budget, Yadav lauded the BJP's commitment to the common people, emphasizing increased credit limits on Kisan Credit Cards and tax rebates.
