U.S. Airstrikes Target ISIS Leaders in Somalia

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, acknowledged the U.S. military airstrikes targeting Islamic State leaders in northern Somalia. He expressed gratitude for U.S. support in combating international terrorism and welcomed the ongoing commitment under President Donald Trump's leadership, according to a statement on social media.

Updated: 02-02-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 00:36 IST
President

In recent developments, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has expressed his acknowledgment of U.S. military airstrikes that target key Islamic State leaders in the northern regions of the nation.

The president's office, in a social media statement, conveyed appreciation for the unwavering support demonstrated by the United States against the threat of international terrorism.

Additionally, President Mohamud welcomed the ongoing decisive commitment under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump, further strengthening anti-terrorism efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

