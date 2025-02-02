Controversy Surrounds Sonia Gandhi's 'Poor Thing' Remark on President Murmu

A complaint was lodged against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her controversial 'poor thing' comment about President Droupadi Murmu. This incident has sparked legal actions in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Muzaffarpur-based lawyer Sudhir Ojha filed the complaint on Saturday, seeking an FIR against Gandhi for allegedly disrespecting the nation's highest constitutional authority. He also named Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as co-accused.

The remarks were made in response to President Murmu's speech ahead of the Budget session, and the Rashtrapati Bhavan released a statement condemning the comments as 'unacceptable'. The court will address the matter on February 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)