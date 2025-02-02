Naidu Heads to Delhi for BJP Campaign
N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, travels to Delhi to support BJP candidates in the upcoming assembly elections. Departing from Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, Naidu is expected to reach the national capital by 5 pm. TDP is a significant ally of BJP in the NDA.
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, is set to embark on a campaign trip to Delhi, according to official sources. The campaign is aimed at bolstering support for BJP candidates in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Naidu will depart from Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad this afternoon, with his arrival in the national capital projected for 5 pm, say officials.
Significantly, the TDP stands as the second-largest party in the NDA coalition after BJP, holding 16 Lok Sabha seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
