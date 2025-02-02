Kejriwal Alleges Conspiracy to Disenfranchise Slum Dwellers

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of AAP, accused a rival political faction of orchestrating a plan to disenfranchise slum dwellers and economically weaker sections ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. In a video message, Kejriwal alleged that individuals linked to a rival party were offering Rs 3,000 to residents of servant quarters, dhobi ghats, and slum clusters to mark them with indelible ink, effectively barring them from voting.

Kejriwal warned that those who participate in such activities, even unknowingly, could face severe legal consequences. He cautioned voters against falling into this "trap" and reminded them that media surveillance could expose fraudulent practices on the night before the election, leading to arrests.

Without naming any specific party, Kejriwal targeted the BJP, claiming that if they come to power, slums would be demolished and land handed over to their wealthy associates. He urged voters to support the Aam Aadmi Party to prevent this and ensure their slums remain intact. The Delhi Assembly elections are crucial for AAP as they seek to secure a third consecutive term.

(With inputs from agencies.)