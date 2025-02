Syria's Diplomatic Shift: Al-Sharaa's Saudi Visit

Syria's interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, marked a significant diplomatic move by visiting Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The trip may indicate Syria's strategic pivot from Iran towards new alliances in the region.

Al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, traveled with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani to Riyadh. The state-run SANA agency released a photo featuring the two on a Saudi jet, highlighting Riyadh as the president's first international destination.

Amid ongoing challenges from militant groups, including the Islamic State, Syria seeks relief from sanctions to facilitate rebuilding. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan's engagement hints at a potential thaw in relations and support for Syria's reconstruction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)