Political Chess: Raut's Alleged Congressional Move

Maharashtra's BJP MLA Nitesh Rane claims Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut is negotiating with a Delhi leader to join Congress, as his Rajya Sabha term nears end. This comes amid Raut's remarks on tensions between Maharashtra's Chief Minister Fadnavis and his deputy Shinde affecting state governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:44 IST
Raut
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political development, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane alleged on Sunday that key Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut is holding talks in Delhi about joining the Congress. This claim comes as Raut's Rajya Sabha term nears its end, and the Uddhav Thackeray faction lacks the legislative strength to secure another term for him.

Rane challenged Raut to disclose his intentions in Saamna, the party's mouthpiece, suggesting he write about the discussions in Delhi. Raut, however, remained unavailable for comment after multiple attempts to reach him.

These statements surfaced amidst Raut's critique of the strained relationship between Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Eknath Shinde, which he claimed was hampering state governance. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, currently allied, could witness a shift if the speculations hold true.

(With inputs from agencies.)

