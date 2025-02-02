Left Menu

Syria's Shift: Al-Sharaa's Diplomatic First Step in Riyadh

Syria's interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, visited Saudi Arabia, signifying a potential pivot away from Iranian influence. This comes amid efforts to lift sanctions and rebuild Syria post-conflict. Saudi ties could strengthen Syria’s geopolitical stance while dealing with challenges from Islamic State factions within its borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Syria's interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, made a notable diplomatic journey to Saudi Arabia, marking the first significant engagement since assuming leadership. Accompanied by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, al-Sharaa's visit was seen as a strategic realignment away from Iran.

Historically, Saudi Arabia backed insurgent groups opposing former President Bashar Assad, but a shift occurred following Assad's reliance on Iranian and Russian support. Under al-Sharaa's leadership, efforts are underway to distance Syria from these influences, fostering an image of inclusivity and reform.

This diplomatic overture aims to ease Western sanctions and attract financial aid necessary for Syria's costly reconstruction post-war. Despite these engagements, Syria faces ongoing threats from the Islamic State and other armed factions domestically, adding complexity to its recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

