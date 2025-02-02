Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Politics: Congress Unveils 'Chargesheet' Against BJP

The Congress party in Chhattisgarh accuses the BJP government, led by Vishnu Deo Sai, of failing to meet public expectations, citing corruption, bad governance, and flawed reservation policies. The BJP refutes these claims, emphasizing their developmental achievements in the past year.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress party has leveled serious accusations against the ruling BJP, claiming it failed to meet the populace's expectations within the last year. Congress leader Deepak Baij presented a 'chargesheet' during a press briefing, condemning the BJP government under Vishnu Deo Sai for corruption and poor governance.

According to Baij, all societal segments, including farmers and Other Backward Classes (OBC), are dissatisfied. Key issues highlighted include a controversial reservation policy and unmet financial commitments to farmers. Furthermore, Baij pointed to law and order challenges and claimed mismanagement in social security pensions and recruitment processes.

Responding to these allegations, Chhattisgarh's Finance Minister OP Choudhary dismissed them as politically motivated. He claimed the development achievements under the BJP's governance are evident and argued that Congress should introspect on its own tenure before making such accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

