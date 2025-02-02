Left Menu

Political Advisor Resigns Over Funding Snub

Aland Congress MLA B R Patil resigned as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political advisor due to funding issues related to pre-poll guarantees. He cited inability to support his constituency and other matters as reasons for stepping down, and dismissed speculation of seeking higher office.

Kalaburagi | Updated: 02-02-2025 19:10 IST
Aland Congress MLA B R Patil has quit his role as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political advisor, citing insufficient grant allocation linked to pre-election guarantee schemes. Patil, who resigned from his post as of December 29, 2023, has expressed dissatisfaction over not receiving the necessary grants.

The Congress government earmarked Rs 52,000 crore for five guarantee schemes in the 2024-25 budget. However, by November, the spending had already surpassed the budgetary allocation. Patil announced his resignation amid these concerns and mentioned he had communicated with the Chief Minister twice but received no satisfactory response.

Patil dismissed rumors of seeking a higher position, stating he is not indulging in political maneuvering and has no plans to contest future elections. He referred to his impending resignation over the 'office of profit' issue, confirming it was not influenced by recent developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

