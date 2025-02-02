Political Blame Game: The Yamuna Poisoning Allegations

In a sharp critique, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted Arvind Kejriwal for his 'Yamuna poisoning' accusations, arguing that no Hindu would poison water and that the river's poor condition in the national capital is due to Kejriwal's own shortcomings.

Speaking at a BJP campaign event in Babarpur, Sarma accused Kejriwal of pandering to election agendas by promising priest salaries, while generally catering only to maulanas. He emphasized Hindu religious tenets about the sanctity of water, questioning the logic behind accusations that the Haryana BJP poisoned Delhi's water supply.

The allegations have triggered an intense political spat as Kejriwal faced notices from the Election Commission following BJP's complaints. As the Delhi Assembly elections near, Sarma continued his attacks, branding the AAP government inefficient and accusing Kejriwal of self-serving falsehoods.

