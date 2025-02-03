Unrest in Georgia: Protests and Arrests amid Political Tensions

Police in Georgia detained several anti-government protesters on Sunday, including prominent opposition figure Nika Melia, as demonstrators demanded new parliamentary elections. The protests briefly obstructed a motorway near the capital, Tbilisi.

Melia, who leads the Coalition for Change, was taken into custody but later released on bail for an administrative offense, claiming mistreatment while detained. The Interior Ministry had issued a prior warning that blocking the motorway was considered a criminal act.

The protests have gained momentum after Georgia postponed EU accession talks, following a disputed election in October that opposition parties labeled as fraudulent. The government insists the electoral process was fair. A significant police presence was noted during the rallies, with reports of violence and injuries among demonstrators.

