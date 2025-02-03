Haryana CM Accuses Kejriwal of Corruption, Demands Incarceration

In a fiery exchange, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor of corruption and tarnishing the honor of his birthplace.

Saini took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express that Kejriwal belongs in Tihar Jail rather than holding office, holding him responsible for betraying the people of Delhi and failing in governance.

The Haryana CM's remarks come amidst claims by Kejriwal regarding the poisoning of Yamuna by Haryana, allegations Saini vehemently denies. With Delhi elections on the horizon, Saini believes voters will reject Kejriwal's 'shop of lies'.

(With inputs from agencies.)