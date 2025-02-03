Left Menu

Haryana CM Accuses Kejriwal of Corruption, Demands Incarceration

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for alleged corruption and defamation of his birthplace, urging his imprisonment. Saini condemned Kejriwal's claims about Haryana polluting Yamuna and accused him of lying for personal gain. Delhi elections are scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:23 IST
Haryana CM Accuses Kejriwal of Corruption, Demands Incarceration
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor of corruption and tarnishing the honor of his birthplace.

Saini took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express that Kejriwal belongs in Tihar Jail rather than holding office, holding him responsible for betraying the people of Delhi and failing in governance.

The Haryana CM's remarks come amidst claims by Kejriwal regarding the poisoning of Yamuna by Haryana, allegations Saini vehemently denies. With Delhi elections on the horizon, Saini believes voters will reject Kejriwal's 'shop of lies'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025