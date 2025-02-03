Europe's Urgent Defense Budget Boost

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has publicly called for increased defense spending across Europe, pointing to the pressing security challenges posed by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

In a recent opinion piece for the Financial Times, Mitsotakis highlighted the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine as a critical factor driving the need for heightened European defense capabilities.

He argued that current instability in the Middle East further necessitates Europe taking on more responsibility to ensure its security in these tumultuous times.

