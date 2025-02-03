Left Menu

Europe's Urgent Defense Budget Boost

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged Europe to increase defense spending amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. He emphasized the need for Europe to assume greater responsibility for its security, citing the Russian aggression and regional instability as pressing concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has publicly called for increased defense spending across Europe, pointing to the pressing security challenges posed by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

In a recent opinion piece for the Financial Times, Mitsotakis highlighted the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine as a critical factor driving the need for heightened European defense capabilities.

He argued that current instability in the Middle East further necessitates Europe taking on more responsibility to ensure its security in these tumultuous times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

