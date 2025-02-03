Left Menu

Court Declines Urgent Plea on Political 'Freebies' Ahead of Delhi Polls

The Delhi High Court denied an urgent hearing on a plea against 'freebies' offered by political parties before Delhi assembly elections. The petitioner, S N Dhingra, claimed these schemes contravene Supreme Court rulings and constitute election manipulation. The court decided to hear the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the usual course of business.

Updated: 03-02-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:01 IST
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a request for an urgent hearing regarding a plea opposing the 'freebies' and cash-centric schemes unveiled by political parties before Delhi's assembly elections.

Headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, the bench deferred the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for a standard hearing schedule, declining advocate S N Dhingra's appeal for an expedited process.

Dhingra criticized these actions, arguing they contradicted Supreme Court directives and disrupted fair electoral practices. His plea seeks a judicial declaration deeming cash-oriented schemes unconstitutional, accusing parties of leveraging them as bribes masked as election promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

