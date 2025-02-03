Court Declines Urgent Plea on Political 'Freebies' Ahead of Delhi Polls

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a request for an urgent hearing regarding a plea opposing the 'freebies' and cash-centric schemes unveiled by political parties before Delhi's assembly elections.

Headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, the bench deferred the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for a standard hearing schedule, declining advocate S N Dhingra's appeal for an expedited process.

Dhingra criticized these actions, arguing they contradicted Supreme Court directives and disrupted fair electoral practices. His plea seeks a judicial declaration deeming cash-oriented schemes unconstitutional, accusing parties of leveraging them as bribes masked as election promises.

