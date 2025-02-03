Milkipur Bypoll: A Test of People vs. Administration

In a high-stakes showdown, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has portrayed the upcoming Milkipur bypoll as a confrontation between the populace and the administration. During a rally, Yadav claimed that beyond just an election, this contest serves as a litmus test for the political climate in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav accused the BJP of strategically postponing the bypoll, fearing a potential defeat at the hands of the Samajwadi Party. He asserted that despite BJP's attempts to avoid the election, the people's decision will ultimately be decisive. Yadav criticized the ruling party's divisive tactics and their shortcomings in addressing pivotal issues.

The former chief minister also addressed grievances regarding the handling of the Maha Kumbh event, alleging mismanagement and a lack of transparency. As the bypoll date, February 5, approaches with results expected on February 8, Yadav believes the outcome will send a powerful message reflecting Ayodhya's previous stand against communal politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)