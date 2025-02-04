Tensions Rise as Ceasefire in Southern Lebanon Faces Challenges
The Israeli military has uncovered and destroyed Hezbollah weapon caches in southern Lebanon amid a fragile ceasefire now in its third month. The ceasefire agreement required both Israeli and Hezbollah forces to evacuate southern Lebanon, a condition yet to be fully met, escalating tensions in the region.
- Country:
- Israel
Amid a precarious ceasefire, the Israeli military has announced the discovery and destruction of multiple weapons caches in southern Lebanon. These stockpiles, attributed to Hezbollah, include mortar shells, missiles, rockets, and firearms, intensifying concerns over regional stability.
Although Israel reported successful strikes against Hezbollah militants, they have not provided evidence to substantiate the claims. Meanwhile, the ceasefire, designed to allow Lebanese forces to secure the area, remains fraught with accusations from both sides failing to meet obligations.
As the 60-day deadline passed in January, Israeli sources indicate some delays in the ceasefire's implementation, suggesting the process is ongoing but behind schedule, further complicating an already tenuous peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
