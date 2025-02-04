Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Ceasefire in Southern Lebanon Faces Challenges

The Israeli military has uncovered and destroyed Hezbollah weapon caches in southern Lebanon amid a fragile ceasefire now in its third month. The ceasefire agreement required both Israeli and Hezbollah forces to evacuate southern Lebanon, a condition yet to be fully met, escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:56 IST
Tensions Rise as Ceasefire in Southern Lebanon Faces Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Amid a precarious ceasefire, the Israeli military has announced the discovery and destruction of multiple weapons caches in southern Lebanon. These stockpiles, attributed to Hezbollah, include mortar shells, missiles, rockets, and firearms, intensifying concerns over regional stability.

Although Israel reported successful strikes against Hezbollah militants, they have not provided evidence to substantiate the claims. Meanwhile, the ceasefire, designed to allow Lebanese forces to secure the area, remains fraught with accusations from both sides failing to meet obligations.

As the 60-day deadline passed in January, Israeli sources indicate some delays in the ceasefire's implementation, suggesting the process is ongoing but behind schedule, further complicating an already tenuous peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025