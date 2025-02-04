FBI Advocacy Groups Appeal to Congress Amid Mass Firing Fears

Advocacy groups for FBI agents have made a direct appeal to Congress to halt potential mass layoffs of agents who participated in the January 6 Capitol attack investigation. The groups expressed concern over actions by Trump-appointed leaders at the Justice Department, which they believe threaten the careers of FBI agents involved in politically sensitive investigations.

In a letter to both Republican and Democratic leaders, these groups highlighted the danger posed by a senior Trump-appointed Justice Department official's request for a comprehensive list of FBI personnel associated with the Capitol investigation. The groups warned of possible personnel actions that could politicize the bureau, urging leaders to collaborate with Trump to avert such measures.

Amid worries over the politicization of the Justice Department and FBI, Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats demanded transparency from Trump's Justice Department and FBI nominees. Their letter sought records on the dismissal of career officials, suspecting these actions serve political retaliation and hinder investigation into national security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)