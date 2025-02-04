Left Menu

Gujarat MLA Karshanbhai Solanki Passes Away Battling Cancer

Karshanbhai Solanki, a Gujarat BJP MLA, passed away after battling cancer. He was 68. He represented Kadi assembly constituency and was undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad. Gujarat leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, expressed condolences. Solanki's last rites will be performed in his native village Nagarasan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:05 IST
Gujarat MLA Karshanbhai Solanki Passes Away Battling Cancer
Gujarat BJP MLA Karshanbhai Solanki passed away early Tuesday after a battle with cancer, according to family sources. He was 68.

Solanki, who served the Kadi assembly constituency in Mehsana district, died at a hospital in Ahmedabad. Arrangements for his last rites will take place at his native village Nagarasan in Kadi taluka later today.

Solanki was elected from Kadi's Scheduled Caste-reserved seat in 2017 and again in 2022. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other BJP leaders expressed deep sorrow over his death, highlighting his simple and gentle demeanor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

