Congress Demands Accountability After Prayagraj Kumbh Tragedy

Congress Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday submitted an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha concerning the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj, which unfolded on the morning of January 29. Citing inadequate safety protocols, overcrowding, and failures in crowd management, Gogoi emphasized how the event, meant to be a sacred congregation, ended in a national tragedy.

In his letter, Gogoi remarked, 'I rise to discuss the tragic incident that occurred during the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, where a horrific stampede resulted in the loss of numerous lives and left many others injured.' He underscored that the Maha Kumbh was expected to be one of the world's largest religious gatherings, yet due to severe organizational lapses, it has now become synonymous with disaster, affecting communities nationwide.

Highlighting the inadequacy of the compensation offered, Gogoi demanded a thorough and impartial investigation by the central government, suggesting the involvement of the Supreme Court to ensure fair proceedings. He criticized the state government's handling and pointed to mismanagement and a VIP culture that compromised public safety as key issues.

Gogoi proposed substantial safety reforms for future religious events, advocating for enhanced crowd management, infrastructure improvements, and an efficient emergency response system. Stressing the significance of Maha Kumbh in symbolizing faith and unity, he argued that such events should not be marred by preventable mishaps and called on the government to act promptly to prevent future tragedies.

A similar concern was raised by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who submitted a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha. The deadly stampede on Mauni Amavasya in the Sangam area resulted in at least 30 fatalities and over 60 injuries, underscoring the urgent need for reformative action.

(With inputs from agencies.)