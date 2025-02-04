Akhilesh Yadav Demands Accountability in Mahakumbh Stampede Tragedy

In a passionate appeal, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has called upon the government to provide clarity concerning the fatalities resulting from the Mahakumbh stampede. Addressing the parliament during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, Yadav emphasized the need for transparency and accurate reporting of deaths, injuries, and logistical arrangements.

Yadav urged the government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Mahakumbh arrangements. Additionally, he proposed that disaster management and the lost and found operations should be entrusted to the Army. Criticizing the suppression of fatality figures, he demanded stringent action against those involved in concealing true facts about the tragedy.

The SP Chief delivered a sharp critique of the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the situation, arguing that political campaigning took precedence over necessary preparations. He also questioned the absence of timely condolences from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and highlighted the failure to maintain digital records of events despite promises of a technologically advanced Mahakumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)