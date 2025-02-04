Delhi Election Tensions: Congress Confident Amidst Allegations of Voting Manipulation
Amid accusations of electoral manipulation by the BJP and AAP, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit expresses confidence in a strong showing in Delhi's February 5 elections. Casting doubts on job creation and development by rivals, Dikshit's legacy is expected to resonate with voters, despite allegations of violence and voter intimidation.
With the February 5 elections fast approaching, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit from the New Delhi Assembly constituency remains optimistic about his party's prospects. Dikshit highlights the enduring influence of his late mother, Sheila Dikshit, who led Delhi as Chief Minister for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013.
Emphasizing the Congress party's fair play, Dikshit is confident of strong voter support amid rivalry tensions, stating that neither BJP nor AAP have resonated with the electorate. "The people of Delhi are concerned about their future, and job creation and development are not priorities for BJP and AAP," he told ANI.
Meanwhile, escalating tensions mark Delhi's electoral scene, with former AAP leader Manish Sisodia accusing the Election Commission and Delhi Police of colluding with BJP to manipulate the election process. Allegations include voter intimidation and violence, with Sisodia highlighting BJP's involvement in threatening AAP workers, especially women.
