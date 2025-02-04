Gloom in Goma: Humanitarian Crisis After M23 Takeover
The takeover of Goma by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels has led to over 2,000 bodies needing burial amidst a humanitarian crisis. Despite a ceasefire, sporadic violence continues. The conflict in east Congo, rich in minerals, has displaced over 700,000 people, exacerbating an already dire situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:50 IST
Over 2,000 bodies await burial in Goma following its capture by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, amidst a deepening humanitarian crisis, as stated by Congo's communications minister Patrick Muyaya on Monday.
Relative calm has returned, though sporadic violence persists, underscoring the severe civilian toll of a decade-old conflict, exacerbated by overwhelmed hospitals and casualties lying in the streets.
M23's control over this mineral-rich region has displaced 700,000 people, straining resources and prompting international condemnation, while Congo and Rwanda exchange accusations of fostering unrest for strategic gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goma
- M23
- Congo
- Rwanda
- rebels
- humanitarian
- ceasefire
- conflict
- displacement
- minerals
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Prisoner Swap: Israel and Hamas Release Detainees Amid Ceasefire
Hope Amid Devastation: Ceasefire Brings Hostages Home
UAE's Largest Humanitarian Aid Drive: Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Ceasefire Brings Brief Respite in Israel-Hamas Conflict Amid Releases
Hope and Uncertainty: Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire Sparks Mixed Emotions