Gloom in Goma: Humanitarian Crisis After M23 Takeover

The takeover of Goma by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels has led to over 2,000 bodies needing burial amidst a humanitarian crisis. Despite a ceasefire, sporadic violence continues. The conflict in east Congo, rich in minerals, has displaced over 700,000 people, exacerbating an already dire situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:50 IST
Over 2,000 bodies await burial in Goma following its capture by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, amidst a deepening humanitarian crisis, as stated by Congo's communications minister Patrick Muyaya on Monday.

Relative calm has returned, though sporadic violence persists, underscoring the severe civilian toll of a decade-old conflict, exacerbated by overwhelmed hospitals and casualties lying in the streets.

M23's control over this mineral-rich region has displaced 700,000 people, straining resources and prompting international condemnation, while Congo and Rwanda exchange accusations of fostering unrest for strategic gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

