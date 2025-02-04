Gloom in Goma: Humanitarian Crisis After M23 Takeover

Over 2,000 bodies await burial in Goma following its capture by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, amidst a deepening humanitarian crisis, as stated by Congo's communications minister Patrick Muyaya on Monday.

Relative calm has returned, though sporadic violence persists, underscoring the severe civilian toll of a decade-old conflict, exacerbated by overwhelmed hospitals and casualties lying in the streets.

M23's control over this mineral-rich region has displaced 700,000 people, straining resources and prompting international condemnation, while Congo and Rwanda exchange accusations of fostering unrest for strategic gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)