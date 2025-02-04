At the Crossroads: Vaiko's Warning Against Totalitarianism

In a fervent address to the Rajya Sabha, MDMK leader Vaiko sparked debate by condemning the BJP's proposed agenda, which he claims threatens India's federal principles.

Vaiko highlighted the risks of the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative and expressed concerns about potential authoritarianism under the current government.

Additionally, he criticized the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill and Uniform Civil Code, warning these moves could fracture India's celebrated diversity and cherished secular foundations.

(With inputs from agencies.)