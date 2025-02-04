Left Menu

At the Crossroads: Vaiko's Warning Against Totalitarianism

MDMK leader Vaiko voiced strong opposition to the BJP's agenda, claiming it challenges India's federal principles and diversity. He warned against the 'One Nation, One Election' concept, the Waqf Amendment Bill, and the Uniform Civil Code, fearing these could lead to division and undermine secularism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:24 IST
At the Crossroads: Vaiko's Warning Against Totalitarianism
Vaiko
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address to the Rajya Sabha, MDMK leader Vaiko sparked debate by condemning the BJP's proposed agenda, which he claims threatens India's federal principles.

Vaiko highlighted the risks of the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative and expressed concerns about potential authoritarianism under the current government.

Additionally, he criticized the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill and Uniform Civil Code, warning these moves could fracture India's celebrated diversity and cherished secular foundations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025