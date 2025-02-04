Left Menu

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

AAP leader Sanjay Singh raised concerns about fair elections in Delhi, accusing the BJP of voter manipulation. He critiqued the Modi government for its trade relations with China and criticized reduced budget allocations for health and education sectors. Singh also highlighted issues of staff living conditions in government residences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Sanjay Singh has ignited a political storm, questioning the fairness of upcoming elections in Delhi, asserting that the BJP is manipulating voter rolls across several assembly segments.

In a contentious session, Singh claimed that while votes mysteriously disappear, they seem to proliferate in the domiciles of central ministers and MPs, sparking accusations of foul play.

Singh further criticized the Modi administration for increasing trade with China, despite past border clashes, and lamented insufficient budget allocations for critical sectors like health and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

