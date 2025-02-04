Left Menu

New Jersey Governor's Controversial Immigration Comment Sparks GOP Backlash

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy faced criticism from Republicans over remarks suggesting he offered housing to an immigrant with uncertain status, though he did not follow through. His comments about pushing back against immigration policies were highlighted during a progressive forum, drawing attention to his supportive stance on immigration matters.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has ignited Republican criticism following comments about offering his home to an immigrant with an uncertain immigration status. Despite initial assumptions, the offer was never made, according to a statement by his spokesperson on Tuesday.

During a recent progressive forum, Murphy mentioned discussing housing an individual with first lady Tammy Murphy. The person, legally residing in the U.S., expressed concerns about their status, yet the governor clarified that the conversation did not result in an actual invitation.

Murphy's comments were made in the context of opposing former President Trump's administration policies. The governor's suggested action prompted backlash, especially from Republican figures like Mario Kranjac, who is challenging Murphy in the upcoming election.

