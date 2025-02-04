US Deports Indian Migrants Amid Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

In a significant move aligning with President Donald Trump's intensified crackdown on illegal immigration, a US military transport aircraft is reportedly deporting a group of Indian migrants back to their homeland. This marks the first instance of such a deportation to India.

The US Embassy in New Delhi confirmed the tightening of immigration laws and the removal of illegal migrants but declined to comment on the specifics of the aircraft's mission. These actions unfold amid preparations for a likely visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington in mid-February.

According to estimates, approximately 18,000 illegal Indian immigrants reside in the US, prompting both countries to engage in discussions addressing this issue. The Indian government has shown willingness to repatriate its citizens provided their nationalities are verified.

(With inputs from agencies.)