US Deports Indian Migrants Amid Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

A US military aircraft is deporting Indian migrants as part of President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. The operation coincides with preparations for Prime Minister Modi's visit. Around 18,000 illegal Indian immigrants have been identified, and both nations are working on related immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aligning with President Donald Trump's intensified crackdown on illegal immigration, a US military transport aircraft is reportedly deporting a group of Indian migrants back to their homeland. This marks the first instance of such a deportation to India.

The US Embassy in New Delhi confirmed the tightening of immigration laws and the removal of illegal migrants but declined to comment on the specifics of the aircraft's mission. These actions unfold amid preparations for a likely visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington in mid-February.

According to estimates, approximately 18,000 illegal Indian immigrants reside in the US, prompting both countries to engage in discussions addressing this issue. The Indian government has shown willingness to repatriate its citizens provided their nationalities are verified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

