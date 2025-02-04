Left Menu

Trump's Maximum Pressure: Renewed Sanctions on Iran Amid Nuclear Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign a memo reviving his stringent sanctions campaign against Iran to prevent its nuclear armament and reduce its oil exports to zero. This marks a return to Trump's initial term's hardline stance, contrasting with Joe Biden's approach. European and governmental forces debate enforcing or easing sanctions.

Updated: 04-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:39 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to reinstate his hard-hitting sanctions campaign against Iran in an effort to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions and slash its oil exports to zero, according to a U.S. official.

The move reflects Trump's previous firm policies during his first presidential term and comes amidst talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Trump administration's directive will instruct the U.S. Treasury to apply economic pressure through sanctions, targeting violators.

This campaign aims to fully collapse Iran's oil exportation, which generated significant revenue in recent years. As debates continue on the efficacy of sanctions, European nations have expressed potential support for a snapback of international sanctions to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities.

