Democrats Challenge Treasury Meddling by DOGE Group

Democratic leaders in Congress, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, plan to introduce legislation to prevent the Department of Government Efficiency from accessing sensitive Treasury payroll systems. The DOGE group, led by Elon Musk and created under Trump, is accused of bypassing democratic norms and the rule of law.

  • United States

In a bold legislative move, Democratic congressional leaders, including Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, aim to counteract perceived overreach by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The newly established DOGE within the Treasury Department, chaired by Elon Musk, has drawn criticism for accessing critical payroll systems.

The DOGE group's activities have sparked controversy, particularly after reports surfaced of employees being locked out of Treasury computers. Schumer took to the Senate floor expressing concerns that such actions diverge from democratic principles and undermine the law.

This week, Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries will introduce legislation to secure government records from unauthorized access, reinforcing transparency and protecting public trust against unilateral decision-making by Trump administration-initiated agencies.

