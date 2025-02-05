Zelenskiy's Warning on Lifting Russian Sanctions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that lifting sanctions on Russia could heighten the risk of a second invasion. In an interview with Piers Morgan, he emphasized the danger of easing restrictions on the Russian Federation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has sounded an alarm about the potential consequences of easing sanctions on Russia. In a recent interview, he insisted that such an action could significantly elevate the risk of a renewed invasion.
Speaking to British journalist Piers Morgan, Zelenskiy stressed the importance of maintaining pressure on the Russian Federation, suggesting that any respite from sanctions might embolden Russian aggression.
The Ukrainian leader's statements underscore the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the fragile peace in the region, highlighting the critical role of international sanctions in maintaining stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
